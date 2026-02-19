Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shivanna surprises 'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana with a custom watch, making his birthday extra special

Buchi Babu Sana couldn't hide his excitement over the special birthday surprise from Shiva Rajkumar and took it to social media to show off his new gift.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 06:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 06:32 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaTrendingShivannaShiva RajkumarFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us