<p>Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, who’s been making waves with his upcoming project <em>Peddi</em> starring Ram Charan, recently celebrated his birthday. Buchi Babu Sana's fans and well-wishers gave all their love to him with heartfelt wishes and gifts.</p><p>But what truly made his day special was the pleasant surprise from Karunada Chakravarthy, Shiva Rajkumar. Shivanna, who plays a key role in Peddi, took a moment to honour the director on his birthday. Buchi Babu Sana couldn't hide his excitement over the special birthday surprise from Shiva Rajkumar and took to social media to show off his new gift - a custom-made, personalized watch from Shivanna himself that became the highlight of his day.</p><p>He took to social media to post a picture with Shivanna, and wrote: "Thank you so much for the lovely gift @NimmaShivanna Sir ❤️❤️🤗🤗</p><p>It truly means a lot Sirrr. Love U Sirrr❤️❤️" (sic)</p>.<p>Peddi is one of the most buzzed-about films of 2026. Currently in production, the movie is creating a huge stir in the industry, with its teaser and music already trending across social media platforms.</p><p>Featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie is a Telugu action-drama set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, where a spirited villager unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival. The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is set to release on March 27, 2026.</p>