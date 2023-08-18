Shocking breach of faith: Designer Tarun Tahliani slams 'Made in Heaven' team for not giving due credit

'It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place. Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of 'Made in Heaven,' were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist. This is a shocking breach of faith. Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments!' Tahliani wrote on Instagram.