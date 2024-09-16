'Shogun' stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai chart Emmy history

Sawai, 32, dedicated her win to "women who expect nothing and continue to be an example" and thanked co-stars Sanada and Cosmos Jarvis (who played British pilot John Blackthorne in Shogun.)

"Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast led by a Hiro. Hiro's over there! He really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me, thank you so much. Cosmo, you are the most honest and truthful and no-BS actor I know, and you made me give my 120 per cent."