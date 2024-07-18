'Shogun,' 'The Bear' pile up nominations for TV Emmys

Diversity among nominees

For the upcoming awards, 36 performers vying for trophies are first-time nominees.

They include five Shogun actors, including Japanese stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai in the lead drama actor and actress categories. The series, a remake of a 1980 miniseries, is set in the year 1600 with dialogue in English and Japanese.

"We saw increases in representation across the board this year," said Angelique Jackson, senior entertainment writer for Variety.

For the first time, women of color dominate the comedy actress field, Jackson said. The nominees include Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building and Maya Rudolph for Loot.

Indigenous actors Lily Gladstone, a supporting actress in Under the Bridge, and Kali Reis of True Detective also were nominated. Reservation Dogs, about four indigenous teenagers in Oklahoma, earned a best comedy nod.

Oscar winner Jodie Foster scored her first Emmy nomination as an actor for True Detective, a series set in Alaska and filmed in Iceland. Foster thanked her colleagues on the show.

"We couldn’t love and trust one another more, after holding on for dear life through the snow, finding our way in the dark," she said in a statement.

Carrie Coon, star of best drama nominee The Gilded Age, praised the crew members who brought the period drama to life.