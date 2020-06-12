Shoojit Sircar hits the sweet spot of filmmaking

Gulabo Sitabo (Amazon Prime)

Direction: Shoojit Sircar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana

Rating: 4/5

There are scenes in this movie that I have never imagined Bollywood would ever portray, like someone like Ayushmann Khurrana operating a flour mill and going about his daily business as a poor man or the great Amitabh Bacchan running a horse cart, and that’s exactly what’s great about this satirical comedy. Gulabo Sitabo portrays that side of the society where being rude is the norm and standing up for yourself means to step on someone else’s shoulder.

The story happens in Lucknow with the backdrop of an unmanaged and debilitated mansion that many love and wants to keep as their own. The real owner of the mansion is a begum who’s approaching her final days. Her husband Mirza (Amitabh Bacchan) just wants her dead, to make the mansion his and also to throw out all the tenants of the mansion who pay meagre amounts as rent. Baankey (Ayushmann Khurrana), a tenant who is trying hard to make ends meet obviously can’t let Mirza do that. What ensues is a war situation between the tenants and Mirza. It is a perfect allegory for the famous puppeteer’s story of lucknow, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ where the mistress of a rich man and his wife are about to start a dirty fight before the cheering crowd.

Amitabh Bacchan is so believable as Mirza and so is Ayushman; their chemistry really steals the show and I can only hope that they make more films together. And when Juhi Chaturvedi’s excellent screenplay meets Shoojit Sircar’s direction, the movie becomes a great piece of filmmaking. Shoojit’s craft has improved over the times and this could be his best work yet in terms of craft.

There are so many elements to this movie that remind you of classic british comedies. Where pain is equally laughable and begs for sympathy at the same time. Where the story concludes at realisations and actualisations than the protagonists winning jackpots. The story really draws the difference between classes and genders without drawing stark contrasts but with the help of artistic subtleties. The character arcs that portray life as a never ending battle against unfair life conditions strikes a very relatable chord with the reality of India, something that most movies from Bollywood are hesitant to show.

The mansion stands as a great metaphor for Mirza’s youth, that’s crumbling before him, something he always loved but is now out of his hands. The mansion also represents Baangey who would eventually become Mirza without him noticing. The power of women as the sound of logic that men often ignore owing to their egotism is also symbolised through different aspects of the film. I would recommend this movie to everyone who’s willing to look at bollywood through a different set of lens.