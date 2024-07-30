Shora Siddiqui takes first step in acting, proud father Nawazuddin shares picture

As a performer known for captivating audiences with his diverse roles and profound emotional depth, Nawazuddin’s pride in seeing his daughter follow in his footsteps is evident.

Observing Shora embrace the craft with the same dedication and passion that marked his own career adds a touching and personal dimension to his legacy. It’s truly inspiring to witness the next generation of talent emerging, carrying forward a tradition of excellence and creativity.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin married Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009, and they have two children, Shora and Yani. Nawaz and Aaliya ended their marriage after 19 years, but they remain committed to co-parenting their kids.