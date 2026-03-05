<p>The short film <em>Mehta & Co, </em>set in the bylanes of Bengaluru’s Chickpet, will release on March 6.</p><p>The film, a Rajasthani drama directed by Rohit Sen, is centred around Marwari businesses, which are dominant in the area. </p><p>It explores themes of grief, inheritance, identity and belonging against the backdrop of a father-son conflict and the city’s cultural tensions. </p><p><em>Mehta & Co </em>follows a young Ravi who reluctantly inherits his late father’s business.</p>.<p>In December 2023, a new law mandated that all signage across the city should have 60 per cent Kannada. The film is set against this backdrop, when pro-Kannada outfits vandalised shops and office spaces across the city. </p><p>“It's a long-standing debate. Pro-Kannada activists want more visible Kannada signage in the city and seek to uphold Kannada pride. But for this Marwari shop that has been settled here for about 30 years, what does it really mean? Ravi begins to question his identity and belonging,” he shares, adding, “The emotion is: I have a house to stay in Bengaluru, but can I really call it my home?”</p><p>The 19-minute short film is based on Rohit’s own personal losses. After he lost his father in 2019, he wanted to make a film about a father-son relationship. As he continued exploring the story in Bengaluru’s context, the cultural conflict also came into the picture, he says.</p><p>Talking about the conflict itself, Rohit is of the opinion that many people who come to the city in search of work never fully accept it. </p><p>“I have noticed how many of them have the attitude that there is no need to give anything back to the city, and perhaps that is also the reason why there is conflict between locals and migrants,” he shares, and adds, “The need to have more Kannada signage is fine, but going to the extent of vandalising shops and office spaces is uncalled for.”</p><p>In the film’s trailer, Ravi is seen telling his friend, ‘I wanted to be a writer. Did Papa ever ask? My dreams never mattered to him’. Rohit says, “A lot of these Marwari boys running shops in the Chickpet area probably had many dreams — some wanted to be cricketers or take up alternative professions, but they are often forced to take up their father’s business. This pressure exists in Marwari and other business families, and I wanted to explore that aspect as well.”</p><p><em>Mehta & Co </em>was screened at many international film festivals in India and abroad, and won accolades. </p><p><em>The movie can be watched on Movie Saints for Rs 35 from March 6 onwards.</em></p>