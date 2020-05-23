Short film ‘Zoya’ now playing on Mubi 

Award-winning filmmaker Sahirr Sethhi has been enjoying the lockdown as his short film ‘Zoya’ has finally hit the digital viewing platform Mubi. The film played at and won Academy of Television Arts and Science College Television Awards, HollyShorts Film Festival and Palm Springs International ShortFest for Best Drama, Student and Student Live-Action, respectively, in 2016, has been receiving good response since its digital release now.

‘Zoya’ is about a wildlife conservationist searching for a missing tiger deep in the jungles of central India while trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Sahirr says, “A film is incomplete till it’s seen by the audience. Yes, it’s special that it’s been premiered at film festivals but being on a public platform for viewership is great.”

It’s going to be available on Mubi for a month and eventually shown in other countries through the platform.

Growing up, Sahirr has been on safaris and part of nature clubs, which gave him the opportunity to learn more about nature, including tiger reserves. “It was great to learn about the people who dedicate their lives to save tigers. Their selflessness needed to be told,” he says.

Shot in Kanha Tiger Reserve, Sahirr and team had a few memorable experiences. He says, “We had to visit three different tiger reserves for location scouts. Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan was the first. We spotted a tiger on the first safari. Bandhavgarh National Park, known for its highest density of tigers, was next on the list. Unfortunately, I didn’t spot any. Then we finally saw Kanha Tiger Reserve, the same place where The Jungle Book was shot.”

He recalls having travelling in and out of the reserve and witnessing nature like never before.

Shooting the short has given his filmography a different approach.

He Sahirr explains, “Everyone knows that filmmaking is a collaborative art form and guided is by the directors’ vision. Even though since we shot in extreme conditions, where stakes were high and had limited time, we made the film which we wanted to. Most of the shots were lucky accidents but that’s the joy of collaborations.”

He says trusting his cast and crew was crucial and “that’s why everything felt like jazz, free-flowing”.

The director and writer points out the release of ‘Zoya’ on the digital platform is a real coincidence. “It’s interesting that it’s come out during the pandemic, a time when mankind is under lockdown and the wildlife is unsupervised and free. It’s like the film is a metaphor for the lockdown period.”

“The film tries to convey the message to find hope in despair. ‘Zoya’ is a metaphor for life. I hope people can watch and find solace to carry on,” he concludes.