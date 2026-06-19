Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans spellbound in 'Eetha' first look

Maddock has cooked again with the #Eetha teaser. 🔥



Just like Gangubai Kathiawadi became a defining milestone for Alia Bhatt, #Eetha has all the signs of being a career-defining film for Shraddha Kapoor.



And Ajay–Atul? They’ve absolutely delivered with a goosebumps-worthy… pic.twitter.com/VDJMCOVNYJ