Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans spellbound in 'Eetha' first look

<p>The audience received a delightful surprise during the premiere of <em>Cocktail 2</em> with the unannounced unveiling of the first-look teaser for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shraddha%20Kapoor">Shraddha Kapoor</a>’s next project, <em>Eetha</em>. The unexpected big-screen reveal took fans completely by surprise, sparking widespread cheers and excitement throughout the cinema.</p><p>Directed by Laxman Utekar of Chhaava fame, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Eetha is a biographical drama based on the extraordinary life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of the most influential and legendary figures in Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani folk theatre history.</p>.<p>The brief but powerful teaser showcases a completely transformed Shraddha Kapoor, looking unrecognizable in a vibrant traditional Nauvari saree and classic, heavy jewellery. To authentically embody the folk artist across multiple decades of her life, the actor reportedly gained over 15 kilos for the demanding role.</p><p>Leaving the audience completely spellbound, the teaser’s powerful centerpiece brings to life one of the most chilling and celebrated real-life chapters of Vithabai's enduring legacy.</p>.<p>The clip opens on stage, showing Shraddha Kapoor's character performing a high-octane Lavani set while nine months pregnant. The sheer grit of the sequence caused instant celebration in theaters, with clips recorded from theater seats quickly flooding social media platforms.</p><p>"Just watched the teaser in the theater and honestly, wow. Shraddha Kapoor is owning the screen. The visuals are so rich and captivating. This looks like a career-defining performance for her," wrote a fan.</p>.<p>Another user wrote, "The teaser is powerful! Laxman Utekar has a massive winner on his hands. The background score by Ajay-Atul gives you literal goosebumps."</p><p><em>Eetha</em>, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, is officially scheduled to hit theaters later this year on August 28, 2026, coinciding with Rakshabandhan.</p>