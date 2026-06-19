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Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans spellbound in 'Eetha' first look

The unexpected big-screen reveal took fans completely by surprise, sparking widespread cheers and excitement throughout the cinema.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:58 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsShraddha KapoorTrending NowFilmyzilla

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