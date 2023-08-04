Shuffling through poetry of scattered relationships

After the pandemic, people began yearning for more bonding in person. It is a hard game to play for some, with digital apps determining the blossoming of human relationships. Manav Kaul, with his simple dialogues and metaphors, manages to bring to light the plight of humans hunting for meaningful relationships while straying from their own moral compass in every decision they take. The search for air conditioned cafes, the nervous gaze of the male seeking the female he matched with on an app, the artificial persona each participant has to put on to be noticed, and the act of pleasing while lying your way through a conversation, all gets to us at some point.