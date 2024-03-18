Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yodha' earns Rs 17.51 crore in first weekend

New Delhi: Action film Yodha, fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, has earned Rs 17.51 crore in domestic net box office collections in the opening weekend.

According to Dharma Productions, the film raised Rs 4.25 crore on day one, Rs 6.01 crore on day two and Rs 7.25 crore on day three.

The production banner shared the box office figures on its official X page on Monday.