Sidharth Malhotra to star in folk thriller 'Vvan'

<p>New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in folk mythological thriller <em>Vvan</em> - <em>Force of the Forrest</em> to be directed by Deepak Mishra of web series <em>Panchayat</em> fame, the makers have announced.</p>.<p>The film hails from Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF).</p>.<p>Malhotra, who was last seen in action thriller film <em>Yodha</em>, shared the announcement on his official X page on Thursday night.</p>.<p>"Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team, directed by @arunabhkumar and @deepakmishra18. Can't wait for you all to experience 'VVAN - Force Of The Forrest' on the big screen in 2025.</p>.<p>"@balajimotionpictures @tvfmotionpictures. Coming On Chhath, 2025 #TVFxBalajiMotionPictures #Vvan #ForceOfTheForrest #ComingSoon @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @janvigill," the actor wrote in his post.</p>.<p>The makers also shared the title reveal teaser on social media.</p>.<p><em>Vvan</em> is set to be released during Chhath Puja 2025.</p>.<p>It is the first project between the two banners after they announced a creative partnership in 2023.</p>