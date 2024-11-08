Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Sidharth Malhotra to star in folk thriller 'Vvan'

The film hails from Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF).
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 06:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 06:43 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsSidharth Malhotra

Follow us on :

Follow Us