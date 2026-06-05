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‘Sigma’ song out: Jason Sanjay’s cameo sparks comparisons to his father Thalapathy Vijay

His onscreen appearance has set social media ablaze with netizens comparing him with his father and current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:04 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayTrendingLyca ProductionsJason SanjayFilmyzilla

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