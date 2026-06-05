‘Sigma’ song out: Jason Sanjay’s cameo sparks comparisons to his father Thalapathy Vijay

<p>The promotions for Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut kickstarted with a bang. The makers of <em>Sigma</em> elevated the buzz for the project by releasing the first song <em>Sigma Style</em> from the upcoming action-comedy heist film.</p><p>Makers Lyca Productions dropped the first single and the high-octane rap track instantly caught everyone’s attention. Composed and sung by Thaman S alongside Smile Tupakeys and Mc Rude, this peppy number had a big surprise with the cameo of Jason Sanjay. His onscreen appearance has set <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> ablaze with netizens comparing him with his father and current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Joseph Vijay</a>.</p>.<p>Jason Sanjay has impressed audiences with his blazing cameo, with many online praising his striking resemblance to his father, particularly in his dance moves, expressions, and mannerisms.</p><p>Netizens quickly flooded visuals from the song hailing JSJ’s fluid dance moves, swag and the effortless charisma that defined his father Vijay's decades-long acting career. Further adding fuel to the nostalgia, eagle-eyed fans pointed out a specific moment in the song where Jason appears to recreate a famous mugshot sequence reminiscent of Vijay’s 2007 blockbuster <em>Pokkiri</em>.</p>.<p>Beyond the choreography, a particular rap lyric in the song has also triggered massive buzz in the industry. The lyric, 'Padhavi Mel Aasai Illa, Porul Pathu Viral' (No desire for a political post, my wealth is just my ten fingers), has sparked intense speculation in the industry. Many see this as Sanjay’s polite way of sending a message about staying independent and building a career purely on talent rather than banking on his family's rich legacy in showbiz.</p>.<p><strong>About</strong> <strong>Sigma</strong></p><p>Directed by Jason Sanjay, the movie stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. <em>Sigma</em> is billed as a high-stakes, action-packed heist thriller wrapped in comedy and treasure-hunt elements. The movie is backed by Subhaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions and will be released in theaters worldwide on July 31, 2026.</p>