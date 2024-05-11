Home
Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

The production of the film is expected to begin by the end of the year and it is slated to release on May 22, 2026.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 09:53 IST
Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Sigourney Weaver is in talks to team up with the cast of Star Wars film.

According to entertainment news outlet, the film is titled The Mandalorian & Grogu and is directed by Jon Favreau. It will be produced by the filmmaker alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni.

The production of the film is expected to begin by the end of the year and it is slated to release on May 22, 2026.

It will also be the first Star Wars film to begin its production since Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker (2019).

The details of the actor's possible are kept under wraps.

Weaver, 74, is well known for the roles in science fiction films and has been a part of several projects including Alien, Avatar and Galaxy Quest.

Published 11 May 2024, 09:53 IST
