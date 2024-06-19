'Sikandar': The Salman Khan-starrer goes on floors today!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for the much-awaited Sikandar, directed by Ghajini fame A R Murugadoss. The film has gone on floors today in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the team Sikandar will be shooting a massive mid-air action sequence with Salman.

Salman Khan along with makers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to social media to share a BTS image from the first day of shoot to announce the beginning of a new journey. The team reconfirmed an Eid 2025 release for this action-packed entertainer.