'Sikandar': The Salman Khan-starrer goes on floors today!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for the much-awaited Sikandar, directed by Ghajini fame A R Murugadoss. The film has gone on floors today in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the team Sikandar will be shooting a massive mid-air action sequence with Salman.
Salman Khan along with makers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to social media to share a BTS image from the first day of shoot to announce the beginning of a new journey. The team reconfirmed an Eid 2025 release for this action-packed entertainer.
In March 2024, Sajid Nadiadwala made an official announcement of one of his biggest collaborations till date with Salman Khan.
Right after that Rashmika Mandanna was announced as the female lead, making Sikandar a pan-India spectacle bringing together talents from across the country.
Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after Kick (2014) Eid blockbuster. In the BTS picture, the trio of Salman, Sajid and Murugadoss is seen sharing a laugh on the sets, setting the tone right for the schedule ahead.
Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The action entertainer promises a cinematic experience like never before during the Eid 2025 weekend.
Published 19 June 2024, 08:31 IST