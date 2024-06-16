Simone Ashley hopes to reprise her 'Bridgerton' role in season 4 with Jonathan Bailey

The latest season of Bridgerton followed the friends-to-lovers romance of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

It also starred Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Jessica Madsen, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, and Daniel Francis.