Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Singer Aniruddha Sastry and Shreya Balaji tie the knot in intimate Bengaluru ceremony; See Pics

Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony straight out of a dream, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her husband.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 06:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@theasrsings

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 06:45 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrendingKannada film musicFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us