<p>In a beautiful gathering of family and friends, Aniruddha Sastry and Shreya Balaji officially celebrated their union in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Following their engagement late last year, the couple chose February 26th to exchange vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony.</p>.<p>The photos they shared on social media capture the radiant energy of the day. While Ani wore a traditional white veshti and angavastram, Shreya looked ethereal in an orange silk saree reminiscent of the goddess Aandal.</p>.<p>It didn't take long for their fans and well-wishers to join in on the celebration, as netizens flooded their post with likes and congratulatory messages.</p>.<p>From heartfelt notes to heart emojis, the industry's biggest names are reacting to these stunning wedding visuals.</p>.<p>Keeping the celebrations going, the couple stepped out in another stunning traditional outfit for another event. Singer Ani opted for a bold look in a vibrant red kurta and matching jacket paired with white trousers, while Shreya looked radiant in a bright yellow silk saree.</p>