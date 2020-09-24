Singer-composer Puneet Dixit opens up on his professional journey, 'Lakeerein 2.0'

Singer-composer Puneet Dixit, who became a household name with the Lakeerein number, says that he got interested in music after an unfortunate toe injury put the brakes on his promising cricket career. He reveals that he decided against reviving his sports career despite receiving offers as he had found a new passion. Puneet also opens up about his latest song Lakeerein 2.0, a tribute the original, and says that it celebrates romance and has a fresh feel to it.

(Edited excerpts from email interview with DH)

How was the experience of working on Lakeerein 2.0?

I initially did not recreate the song as I am very connected to it. Lakeerein was a very special one for me because of the love and respect people showered on me for it. However, once I started working on the song, I simply fell in love with it. Lakeerein had different magic and this one has its own magic. It has the nostalgic feel of the first one but will surely have a completely different impact on people. I hope they love it the way they loved Lakeerein

How different is it from the original one?

This is a very different song as it deals with romance. Lakeerein was a completely sad song talking about separation. It is a new tune and a fresh composition. I created something new keeping the feel (essence) of the original song.

How did the music bug bite you?

I used to play for the national cricket team and also represented Madhya Pradesh in many competitions. Once I suffered an injury when the ball hit my toe and fractured it. It took two years for me to recover. In the meantime, I started learning the piano and there was no turning back. When I recovered I had offers to play cricket but I thought it was too late. I had no idea about the coming/emergence of IPL, otherwise I would have been a cricketer only

Your pillar of support?

I am very confident about my work. I always have an intuition about whether my work will be good or not. This is my biggest support and has always helped me make the right decision. Moreover, my family too is a source of strength.

How do you unwind?

Playing the piano helps me relax. I also enjoy watching shows and going through stories.

The best advice you have ever received?

Everyone who has worked with me says that If I have created something good then I can come up with something even better. This shows the type of faith people have in me.