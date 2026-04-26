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Singer Kailash Kher refuses to perform at event, requests not to 'turn artists into clowns'

Kher attended an award show in Delhi on Saturday, where he was asked to sing a few lines.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsKailash Kher

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