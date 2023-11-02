Singer Shubh waves ‘Indira Gandhi assassination hoodie’ amid show, yet another controversy erupts

Singer Shubh, who is Punjabi-Canadian and was recently targeted for criticism for his purported support of Khalistan, found himself in a new controversy when he was spotted on stage waving a hoodie that featured a map of Punjab with an image of Indira Gandhi's assasination on it, HT reported.
The incident occurred during a concert in London on October 29. Shubh claimed, after receiving criticism, that he was not aware of what was inside the hoodie when it was thrown at him by the audience.
The singer in a statement said, "A lot of clothes, jewellery and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London. I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it." He also said that no matter what he did, some people will find something to bring against him. He said this referring to the recent uproar in India against him, which led to the cancellation of his tour.
An old post by the singer came to light amid the diplomatic spat between Canada and India over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim that India was involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Shubh had posted a distorted map of India, omitting the northeastern states, Punjab, and J&K, with the caption, "Pray for Punjab".
After receiving criticism for his post, he clarified, “India is my country too. I was born here. It is the land of my Gurus and my Ancestors, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That's why it's my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national”.
Actress, producer, and director Kangana Ranaut, criticized Shubh and called it cowardly to celebrate the "killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours."
Kangana posted on X saying, "When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery. One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here Shubham ji."
Several social media users asserted that Shubh looked at the hoodie's artwork before holding it up in during his London concert. According to certain social media accounts, the hoodie was made by Akaal Clothing, which promoted anti-Indian sentiments.