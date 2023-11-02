Singer Shubh waves ‘Indira Gandhi assassination hoodie’ amid show, yet another controversy erupts

Singer Shubh, who is Punjabi-Canadian and was recently targeted for criticism for his purported support of Khalistan, found himself in a new controversy when he was spotted on stage waving a hoodie that featured a map of Punjab with an image of Indira Gandhi's assasination on it, HT reported.

The incident occurred during a concert in London on October 29. Shubh claimed, after receiving criticism, that he was not aware of what was inside the hoodie when it was thrown at him by the audience.

The singer in a statement said, "A lot of clothes, jewellery and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London. I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it." He also said that no matter what he did, some people will find something to bring against him. He said this referring to the recent uproar in India against him, which led to the cancellation of his tour.