'Sirat' movie review: The visceral road movie

<p>At the start of the decade, road films began gaining favour. In these films, characters seemingly on an aimless journey, find themselves on a path of self discovery. In ‘Sirât’, interpreted as a third or fourth generation road film, the focus is not just on the journey but also on leaving a visceral impact on the viewers. The sound design and the audio editing, an all-woman sound team (led by Laia Casanova), grips the audience from the first rave scene to the end.</p>.<p>Adding to the mood and the vacant desert ambience of the film, the sound couples with the haunting music (composed by Kangding Ray) to simply transport us to the languid raves in the Moroccan desert. Although, the story (of the father’s search for the daughter) forms the backbone of the film structurally, spiritually, the film is much deeper than that. The film expands and contracts, owing to its soundscape and visualscape (by Mauro Herce), like a mirage in the desert. This makes the film an immersive experience, shifting its essence away from mere storytelling to an active escapade for the audience. </p>.<p>Starting with ‘You Are All Captains’ (which won the FIPRESCI Prize at Cannes in 2010), Oliver Laxe’s films seem connected over their devotion towards a multi-lateral audio and visual experience threaded through the build of a story as a frame. Although experiential films are, by no means new Laxe’s work distinguishes itself through a specific, almost alchemical convergence of place, performance, and what might be termed a ‘cinema of waiting’. </p>