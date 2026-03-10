<p>Nearly a year after its premiere, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aamir-khan">Aamir Khan</a>’s <em>Sitaare Zameen Par</em> is all set to make its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ott">OTT</a> debut. The movie is scheduled to stream on Sony Liv soon. Earlier, Aamir deliberately pushed the OTT release date, resisting the industry's usual short theatrical-to-digital windows to give the film a long-term life on the silver screen.</p><p>Following its theatrical success, Aamir Khan took a bold leap by releasing his sports comedy-drama directly on his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/youtube">YouTube</a> channel via pay-per-view and made it available for his fans worldwide from August 1, 2025. Industry experts have praised Aamir for making a bold move by choosing an unconventional approach over the traditional OTT method.</p><p>In 2025<em>, Sitaare Zameen Par</em> emerged as one of the biggest hits and minted over Rs 265 crore at the box office. With its success, Aamir managed to live up to audience expectations and won hearts with his supreme storytelling, making his well-deserved comeback.</p>.<p>Directed by R.S. Prasanna, <em>Sitaare Zameen Par</em> (2025), a spiritual successor to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taare-zameen-par">Taare Zameen Par</a>, follows Gulshan Arora (Aamir Khan), a temperamental basketball coach forced into community service training a team of intellectually disabled (Down syndrome/<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/autism">autism</a>) players. Based on the Spanish film Campeones, the story revolves around his redemption as the team teaches him about life. The movie stars Aamir Khan alongside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/genelia-deshmukh">Genelia Deshmukh</a>, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.</p>