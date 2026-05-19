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Sivakarthikeyan begins his next ‘Seyon’ with grand mahurat in Madurai

While the plot details of 'Seyon' are closely guarded, buzz suggests that one can look forward to a powerful action-adventure packed with heart and a deeply rooted traditional theme.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:51 IST
sivakarthikeyanTamil CinemaKamal HaasanTrendingEntertinment NewsFilmyzilla

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