<p>Prince of Kollywood Sivakarthikeyan has officially commenced shooting for his highly anticipated next project, <em>Seyon</em>. Presented by ‘Vinveli Nayagan’ Kamal Haasan, the film is bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) in association with Turmeric Media.</p><p>Production kicked off in Madurai with a grand mahurat puja on May 18, which also hosted the film's first shooting schedule. Reports indicate that this first leg of filming will span 28 days across Madurai.</p>.<p>The launch event was graced by producers R Mahendran and Kamal Haasan, alongside director Sivakumar Murugesan (<em>Thaai Kizhavi</em> fame). Featuring Bhagyasri Bose as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan, the fresh pairing is already generating buzz for their promised on-screen chemistry.</p><p>Building on the massive box office momentum of his early 2026 blockbuster Parasakthi, the movie has huge anticipation from the audience.</p><p>The film marks a major reunion for Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan, who previously delivered the massive blockbuster <em>Amaran</em> together.</p><p>While the plot details of <em>Seyon</em> are closely guarded, buzz suggests that one can look forward to a powerful action-adventure packed with heart and a deeply rooted traditional theme.</p>.<p>The movie marks the grand reunion of Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan after their blockbuster <em>Amaran. </em></p><p>Insiders hint that the filmmakers are aiming for a late 2026 release. If this timeline holds, it will bookend a phenomenal year for Sivakarthikeyan, starting with a major release in January and concluding with another big-screen outing in December.</p>