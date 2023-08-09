Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran to release on Amazon Prime on August 11

Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of Tamil action-fantasy drama Maaveeran on August 08. Directed by Madonne Ashwin and produced by Arun Viswa, the movie stars Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role. The movie also stars Yogi Babu, Mysskin, Aditi Shankar, and Saritha in key roles, and a special voice over by 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi.

Maaveeran will exclusively stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 11; along with the Telugu dub titled as Mahaveerudu.