'Sky is Pink' to 'Rock On !': 5 Farhan Akhtar movies to watch before 'Toofaan'

Actor Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for the release of his latest movie Toofaan, slated to premiere on a leading OTT platform on Friday (July 16). The sports drama, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, has created a reasonable deal of buzz among fans with its trailer and songs. Here is a look at five Farhan movies to watch with Toofaan around the corner.

The Sky Is Pink (2019)

Farhan and Priyanka Chopra delivered realistic and mature performances in director Shonali Bose's moving tale about grief and loss. The actor complemented the 'Desi Girl' with a fair degree of competence, which made the sensitive film even more gripping. The Sky Is Pink received rave reviews on the festival circuit but didn't do too well at the box office.



Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

The film was based on Milkha Singh's autobiography The Race of My Life and captured key incidents from his life. Farhan worked on his physique and body language to transform into the legendary athlete and hit the right notes with what many consider to be the finest performance of his career. The flick, which emerged as a big hit, starred Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with Farhan.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

The film was a heartwarming and thought-provoking tale about three friends, played by Farhan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, who undertake a trip to Spain to explore a new side of life. Each character got ample scope in the narrative, which added depth to the experience. Farhan's Imran in particular stood out because of his longing to meet his biological father. It emerged as a big hit and received critical acclaim.

Luck by Chance (2009)

Farhan teamed up with his sister and noted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar for Luck By Chance, an ambitious drama about the struggles of an aspiring actor in Mumbai. The star put his best foot forward and delivered an earnest performance that captured the character's journey reasonably well. His scenes with Konkona Sen Sharma, in particular, left a strong impact. The biggie had a star-studded cast that included Hrithik Roshan, Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani.

Rock On!! (2008)

The Abhishek Kapoor-helmed musical drama revolved around the trials and tribulations of four good friends, who are part of a band called 'Magik'. It had a realistic storyline, which catered to the youth and helped the 'Far Out One' kickstart his acting career on a fine note. The flick emerged as a critical and commercial success, attaining cult status. The cast included Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Prachi Desai.