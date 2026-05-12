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'Smiling through it all isn’t happiness': Darshan's wife shares cryptic post during Golden Temple visit

Many of her followers saw the caption of Vijaya's admission of the struggle she and her family are undergoing as they navigate life amid Darshan's jail term.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:20 IST
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