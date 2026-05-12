<p>Seeking divine solace amidst the Renukaswamy murder case controversy, Challenging Star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Darshan%20Thoogudeepa">Darshan Thoogudeepa</a>’s wife Vijayalakshmi recently visited the Golden Temple. While her photos from Amritsar showcased a moment of spiritual reflection, her caption grabbed everyone’s attention.</p><p>In the caption, Vijaylakshi wrote, “Sometimes in life, smiling through it all isn’t happiness; it’s immense strength that is gifted to you by the God you have believed & celebrated all your life."</p>.Supreme Court seeks status report on trial against Kannada actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case.<p>Dressed in a traditional yellow suit, Vijayalakshmi’s Golden Temple photos immediately went viral. Her appearance at the temple echoed with her fans as they stood by her and her family in these trying times.</p><p>Netizens interpreted her words as a window into the family's ongoing suffering. Many of her followers saw the caption of Vijaya's admission of the struggle she and her family are undergoing as they navigate life amid Darshan's jail term.</p>.'Prolonged incarceration to spell death knell for entire acting career,' Darshan urges SC to grant bail.<p>Her followers and fans of Darshan quickly flooded it with reactions to her post. Followers filled the comment section with messages of strength and solidarity. Dressed in a vibrant traditional yellow suit, Vijayalakshmi’s visit to the religious shrine touched her followers, with many standing by the family in these trying times.</p><p><em><strong>For the unversed</strong></em></p><p>Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was first arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case on June 11, 2024, in Mysuru by the Bengaluru police. After spending over four months behind bars, Darshan was granted a six-week medical bail.</p><p>However, his bail was cut short as the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and ordered immediate surrender. As of now, Darshan is lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison and now awaits trial for his alleged role in the kidnapping and murder of the 33-year-old victim.</p>