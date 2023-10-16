'SNL' returns with Pete Davidson and a Taylor Swift cameo

He also joked about his Staten Island roots and how it was not necessarily his childhood dream to become a comedian. “My dream was to be a construction worker,” he said. “It was. Hopefully work for a construction company for like eight years, and then if I’m lucky, fall off a ladder. Sue the city for 6 mil, settle for 3. Marry some chick I had a crush on in high school. That I’m not even really into anymore — but no one else can have her!”