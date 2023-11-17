Snoop Dogg says 'giving up smoke', sparks health concerns among fans

In a shocking announcement, American Rapper Snoop Dogg who is also a strong marijuana advocate has said that he has declared he is quitting smoking. The news of his quitting smoking has left fans wondering what’s the reason behind such a sudden and unexpected decision.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time”, Snoop wrote in his Instagram post.

The rapper whose original name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, hasn't given fans a clear explanation for his unexpected break from a habit that is core to his public persona. This unexpected announcement has fans wondering the reason behind the decision to quit with some suggesting that he might be suffering from an illness.