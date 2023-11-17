Snoop Dogg says 'giving up smoke', sparks health concerns among fans

In a shocking announcement, American Rapper Snoop Dogg who is also a strong marijuana advocate has said that he has declared he is quitting smoking. The news of his quitting smoking has left fans wondering what’s the reason behind such a sudden and unexpected decision.
“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time”, Snoop wrote in his Instagram post.
The rapper whose original name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, hasn't given fans a clear explanation for his unexpected break from a habit that is core to his public persona. This unexpected announcement has fans wondering the reason behind the decision to quit with some suggesting that he might be suffering from an illness.
Popular for songs like Drop It Like It's Hot and Young Wild and Free, Snoop Dogg has always supported marijuana use. He has always been an outspoken advocate of cannabis culture. He once also shared a story of him smoking inside The White House.
He has a close association with Wiz Khalifa who is also a cannabis advocate and collaborated with him many times.
In 2002 as well, the American rapper had announced he’d quit smoking but then went back on it.
Snoop Dogg gained fame following his multiple appearances on Dr. Dre's 1992 album The Chronic, the cover of which was a marijuana leaf.
He released his debut album Doggystyle, in 1993 and has released 19 albums since then. He even performed at the Superbowl 2022 alongside Dr Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.
After the announcement of quitting, Snoop has made another post where he asked his fans to respect his privacy.