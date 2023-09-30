Snowstorms and slow thrills

Gabbi’s titular mystery-solver gets the star treatment. She is competent but the styling of her character is also forced for effect. The series’ title track practically sings out the character’s residential address, with pin code. Charlie’s Fleabag-like engagement with the camera is also intrusive and goes flat by the fourth time she lands the line and half-smirks. At one point, she even asks the camera (you) to stop checking her out. Could we have turned to the suspects, instead? - catching a pause here, a slur there? That, perhaps, is the tease this series needed.