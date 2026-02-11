<p>Social media is abuzz with praise for actress Sreeleela, who is a qualified doctor now. While she’s already a household name with hits like <em>Bhagavanth Kesari</em> and <em>Guntur Kaaram</em>, the diva is now heaping praise for her academic dedication. After six years, Sreeleela has officially earned an MBBS degree.</p><p>Visuals of Sreeleela accepting a medical degree at DY Patil University in Mumbai are doing the rounds online and are earning her immense praise. Netizens are hailing her commitment to successfully balancing her studies along with her showbiz commitments.</p><p>In one of the viral clips, she can be seen awaiting her turn on stage as her name is called. After accepting the degree, she is seen sharing a heartfelt hug with her family.</p>.Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's cameos in Saudi action thriller '7 Dogs' go viral.<p>One of the users on X wrote, "Beauty with brains! Huge respect for her dedication to both her craft and her studies. Congratulations, Dr Sreeleela!"</p><p>Another user mentioned, "Actress #SreeLeela has officially graduated and completed her medical degree ❤️ Balancing academics and cinema at such a young age 👏🏻👏🏻."</p><p>On the professional front, Sreeleela’s professional commitments are looking incredibly diverse, with a string of projects lined up in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries. Fans are particularly eager to see her Bollywood debut in <em>Tu Meri Zindagi Hai</em>, where she will take the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in a musical romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu.</p>