Social media is a boon and a bane: ‘Mafia’ star Anindita Bose

Actress Anindita Bose, who recently grabbed Attention with her performance in Pataal Lok, is gearing up for the release of the Zee5 original Mafia. Speaking exclusively to DH, ‘Chanda’ opens up about doing a psychological-thriller series for the first time in her career and her journey as an artiste.

What encouraged you to give the nod to Mafia? What type of a character do you play on the show?

I had never done a physiological-thriller and wanted to give the genre a shot. Moreover, Mafia has an intriguing storyline and offers something that has never been seen before. This is a show about six good friends and I play one of the characters. She is someone who likes to keep the gang together and tries to sort out their differences.

Are there any similarities between your reel avatar and your real personality?

There are a lot of similarities between me and my reel avatar. I too like to keep my friends together and help out others. However, the one big difference is that my character is quite opinionated.

How was the experience of shooting simultaneously in Hindi and Bengali?

I was initially skeptical about shooting in both languages as Mafia has quite a few massive scenes with long dialogues. However, we managed by treating each shot as a retake. We gave a shot in one language and considered the other one to be a retake.

Do you feel fans will compare Paatal Lok and Mafia?

Pataal Lok was a crime-thriller while Mafia operates at a psychological level. So, I do not think that people will compare the shows.

How did the acting bug bite you?

According to my parents, I used to listen and dance to songs while growing up. I, however, do not remember this side of my personality at all. I was always a bit shy but wanted to be associated with the media. After completing my graduation, I auditioned for a show and that is how it all started.

In what way has the streaming revolution affected the lives of artistes?

The OTT revolution has had a positive impact on the industry and brought hidden talents into the limelight. Moreover, actors are getting stronger roles nowadays.

What is your take on social media? Is it a boon or a bane for public figures?

It is a boon as well as a bane. At times, there is a pressure to me active on such platforms, which suggests it can control our lives/actions. However, the positive side is that now we can be everywhere. Social media also helped (some) people survive the lockdown. So, there are more pros than cons.