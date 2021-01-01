'Solo Brathuke So Better' week 1 box office collection report: Sai Dharam Tej-starrer lives up to expectations

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej's latest movie Solo Brathuke So Better has made a good impact at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office even though theatres are operating at 50 percent capacity. The film collected a share of Rs 34 lakh on Wednesday (December 30), taking its six-day collection to Rs 8.12 crore.

Initial trends suggest that the film might collect between Rs 30 lakhs and 50 lakhs on Thursday, ending the first week on a decent note. If the estimates hold, the week one collection is likely to be around Rs 8.4 crore.

SDT's last release Prati Roju Pandage had collected a share of nearly Rs 17 crore in the first seven days, emerging as a success. Chitralahari too had raked in roughly Rs 12 crore in the first week, exceeding expectations. The films had, however, released in 2019 under the 'old normal'. Many feel that Solo Brathuke So Better would have collected around Rs 17 crore during the opening week had theatres been operating at full capacity.

The film, which revolves around what happens when a feisty young woman decides to marry a 'chronic bachelor', received mixed reviews with critics stating the plot lacked 'masala'. They, however, praised the performances and the premise. The above-average word of mouth helped it stay strong during the weekdays.

Solo Brathuke So Better is slated to stream on Zeeplex under the 'pay per view (PPV)' model from Friday. It remains to be seen whether this affects the film's theatrical collection.

Meanwhile, with Solo Brathuke So Better in theatres, SDT is set to turn his attention to his movie with noted filmmaker Deva Katta. The film reportedly features him in the role of an IAS officer and has socio-political undertones. It stars Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with the 'Supreme Hero'. Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan too might be a part of the cast.