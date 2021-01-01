'Solo Brathuke So Better' lives up to expectations

'Solo Brathuke So Better' week 1 box office collection report: Sai Dharam Tej-starrer lives up to expectations

'Solo Brathuke So Better' is the first major Tollywood movie to release after the lockdown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2021, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 07:00 ist
The official poster of 'Solo Brathuke So Better'. Credit: Twitter/ @SukumarWritings

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej's latest movie Solo Brathuke So Better has made a good impact at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office even though theatres are operating at 50 percent capacity. The film collected a share of Rs 34 lakh on Wednesday (December 30), taking its six-day collection to Rs 8.12 crore. 

Initial trends suggest that the film might collect between Rs 30 lakhs and 50 lakhs on Thursday, ending the first week on a decent note. If the estimates hold, the week one  collection is likely to be around Rs 8.4 crore. 

SDT's last release Prati Roju Pandage had collected a share of nearly Rs 17 crore in the first seven days, emerging as a success. Chitralahari too had raked in roughly Rs 12 crore in the first week, exceeding expectations. The films had, however, released in 2019  under the 'old normal'. Many feel that Solo Brathuke So Better would have collected around Rs 17 crore during the opening week had theatres been operating at full capacity. 

The film, which revolves around what happens when a feisty young woman decides to marry a 'chronic bachelor', received mixed reviews with critics stating the plot lacked 'masala'. They, however, praised the performances and the premise. The above-average word of mouth helped it stay strong during the weekdays. 

Solo Brathuke So Better is slated to stream on Zeeplex under the 'pay per view (PPV)' model from Friday. It remains to be seen whether this affects the film's theatrical collection. 

Meanwhile, with  Solo Brathuke So Better in theatres, SDT is set to turn his attention to his movie with noted filmmaker Deva Katta. The film reportedly features him in the role of an IAS officer and has socio-political undertones. It stars Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with the 'Supreme Hero'. Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan too might be a part of the cast. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sai dharam tej
Tollywood
Andhra Pradesh
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

World begins ushering in locked-down New Year

World begins ushering in locked-down New Year

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

 