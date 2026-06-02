'Some actions felt like a betrayal of trust': Vashu Bhagnani calls out Tauranis

<p>With the release of <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em> just around the corner, the clash between Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani continues to escalate.</p><p>In a recent development, Vashu Bhagnani has addressed his viral feud with Ramesh Taurani and spoken about their long history together. Without holding back, Bhagnani said that despite playing a key role in building Taurani’s success and setting up industry connections for him, he ultimately felt stabbed in the back by the Tauranis.</p><p>Issuing a detailed personal statement, Bhagnani spoke about the journey spanning several decades in showbiz, including his hit partnership with filmmaker David Dhawan. He said that the triumphs of cinema belong to everyone involved, saying that the rewards should be shared with the people who help bring the vision to life.</p>.‘Chunnari Chunnari’ Row: Puja Entertainment sues Tips Music and David Dhawan for Rs 400 crore.<p>Looking back at the biggest milestones of his career, Bhagnani shared an anecdote and shared a story from just before the release of the blockbuster Coolie No. 1. To show his appreciation for their incredible work, he personally gifted brand-new cars to both director David Dhawan and Govinda.</p><p>At the time, Tips was a 50% partner in the movie, so Bhagnani invited Ramesh Taurani to split the gesture with him, but Taurani completely opted out, leaving Bhagnani to foot the bill alone.</p><p>"I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do," said Bhagnani.</p>.'Driven by personal vendetta': Makers of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' hit back at Vashu Bhagnani over 'baseless allegations'.<p>Speaking about his association with Taurani, Bhagnani stated that his relationship with Taurani began during his successful stint in the audio cassette manufacturing business, long before he entered film production.</p><p>"Before entering films, I had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong relationships within the entertainment industry. My association with the Taurani family began through the music business, particularly with Kumar Taurani. Later, I entered film production through Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment, building my projects, partnerships, and productions independently," said Bhagnani." he said.</p>.David Dhawan says he made ‘Chashme Baddoor’ out of anger, laments actors today have no loyalty.<p>Addressing what he described as misconceptions surrounding industry history, Bhagnani pointed to his long-standing association with David Dhawan.</p><p>"People can verify the records themselves. I worked with David Dhawan ji from the beginning of my production journey and built several successful films together. Ramesh Taurani took 31 years to sign David Dhawan for his own first direct venture, which itself reflects the chronology of our respective journeys," he said.</p>.Bade Miyan Chote Miyan row: FIR filed against director Ali Abbas Zafar for 'duping' producer Vashu Bhagnani .<p>Bhagnani further shared that certain events over the years left him feeling deeply disappointed and betrayed by people he had once considered close associates.</p><p>"There comes a time when silence is mistaken for acceptance. I am only sharing my side of the story and the facts as I experienced them. Some actions over the years felt like a betrayal of trust, and I believe it is important to put my perspective on record," he said.</p>.Rakul Preet Singh evades query on father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani.<p>In his statement, Vashu Bhagnani said that if any meaningful royalty or future revenue is ever generated from the music he created and produced, he would like a share of it to reach the actors, directors, writers, and actresses who helped bring those stories to life. Bhagnani specifically mentioned David Dhawan, the late Satish Kaushik and his family, Rumi Jaffery, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others who have been part of his cinematic journey.</p><p>"The film industry is one family, and Pooja Entertainment has always been a family. Together, we have celebrated successes, faced failures, and created memories that audiences continue to cherish. If there is ever any royalty or benefit from these music, I would like it to reach the actors, directors, writers and actresses who stood by me and helped build these films. I have always believed that success should be shared. Appreciation should not just be spoken about it should be demonstrated," Bhagnani added.</p>.Producer Vashu Bhagnani owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members: Cine Employees' Federation.<p>Clarifying that his remarks are not connected to ownership disputes or legal proceedings, Bhagnani said his statement should be viewed as one of gratitude, ethics, and responsibility toward the people who helped shape his cinematic legacy.</p><p>"Cinema belongs to a team. If the films continue to create value, the people who helped create that value should never be forgotten," he concluded.</p><p>Bhagnani concluded his statement by paying tribute to the artists, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and creative professionals who have been part of his journey, while also offering a final salute to PVR and INOX Pictures</p>