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'Some actions felt like a betrayal of trust': Vashu Bhagnani calls out Tauranis

In a recent development, Vashu Bhagnani has addressed his viral feud with Ramesh Taurani and spoken about their long history together.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:25 IST
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