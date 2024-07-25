Sometimes the clickbait headlines do bother me, says Ratan Pratap

Television host turned actor Ratan Pratap has been in the news for his speculated acting debut. If sources are to be believed, Ratan has been approached offered multiple projects to act in and will be next seen in an OTT show written by acclaimed writer Abhinandan Sridhar.

Owing to his speculated acting debut and his online presence, Ratan Pratap seems to be a paparazzi favourite. His movements in the city and his looks at events always become the talk of the tinsel town. When asked if this paparazzi invasion bothers him, Ratan said, “There is such a misperception about the paparazzi in Mumbai. They are all working professionals without whom an artist cannot function."

"If they are benefitting out of my pictures, so am I because of the kind of visibility I get. And I have never faced a situation where they have been disrespectful to me. There is a mutual respect and I don't mind them at all. Sometimes, the clickbait headlines do bother me, but I guess it a part and parcel of the job."

Ratan, who recently received the ‘Host of The Year’ award, adds that he loves hosting shows more than anything else. “I truly love my profession. Not just the TV shows but I am even to open to working in front of a live audience as it is so much fun. You get to see their reactions and, in a way, you absorb their energy."

"When I see the excitement in the audience’s eyes, the feeling cannot be described. Even when I am doing something like a dance performance at an award show or a corporate show, and I see that the energy is getting translated, it's a wonderful feeling,” concluded Ratan.

Ratan Pratap was last seen hosting the seventh instalment of dance reality show India Dance Week and will be soon seen in a mega project headlined by a notable production house.