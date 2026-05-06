<p>Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika's upcoming film <em>System</em> has got a release date.</p><p>The courtroom thriller will be released on May 2 on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer has announced.</p><p>The film features Sonakshi as public prosecutor Neha Rajvansh and Jyotika as Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer. The duo team up to uncover buried injustices and stand with truth.</p><p>Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in key roles.</p>.Kareena Kapoor Khan likely to reunite with Salman Khan in Raj and DK's superhero film.<p>The film is produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga under Baweja Studios. It is written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala and Akshat Ghildial.</p><p>"<em>System</em> is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories. We look forward to delivering this genre-bending story to audiences in India and beyond," Harman said in a statement.</p><p>The legal drama will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 22.</p>