Sonakshi Sinha responds to trolls criticising marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

Since the news of actress Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to Zaheel Iqbal emerged online, the internet has been abuzz with intense trolling about her interfaith marriage. For the past couple of weeks, social media is filled with unwarranted hate and negativity which forced Sonakshi and Zaheer to disable the comment section while releasing their official wedding pictures.
Days after her wedding, Sonakshi seems to have responded to the trolls criticising her interfaith marriage on social media by reacting to a post on social media that talked about love being “the universal religion”.
Sonakshi commented on a post by Graphicurry founder Prasad Bhat, and wrote, “Truest words!! This is adorable! Thank you.” Not just that, the Heeramandi actor also put the post as her Instagram story.
On June 25, the Bollywood’s new couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared unseen pictures from their reception, saying their wedding day was full of love and support from "every one of our friends, families and teams".
The duo tied the knot on June 23 at Sonakshi's new residence in a low-key civil marriage ceremony, which was followed by a star-studded reception. Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, posted pictures from their reception in a joint Instagram post. Just like their wedding announcement, comments were disabled on the latest post as the couple were reportedly subjected to hatred for their inter-faith union.
There were reports that her father, veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha, was unhappy because Sonakshi hadn't informed him about the wedding. However, these rumours were dispelled when Shatrughan Sinha happily posed with Zaheer and his family days before the nuptials. There were also claims that her brothers, Luv and Kussh Sinha, missed the wedding, but both dismissed these stories.
Sonakshi and Zaheer first collaborated on the music video for the song Blockbuster, released in September 2022. A few months later, they co-starred in the comedy-drama Double XL. Although the duo, who had been dating for seven years, never publicly confirmed their relationship, they were often pictured attending events together and shared photos with each other on social media.
Published 26 June 2024, 06:08 IST