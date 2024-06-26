Sonakshi Sinha responds to trolls criticising marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

The duo tied the knot on June 23 at Sonakshi's new residence in a low-key civil marriage ceremony, which was followed by a star-studded reception. Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, posted pictures from their reception in a joint Instagram post. Just like their wedding announcement, comments were disabled on the latest post as the couple were reportedly subjected to hatred for their inter-faith union.

There were reports that her father, veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha, was unhappy because Sonakshi hadn't informed him about the wedding. However, these rumours were dispelled when Shatrughan Sinha happily posed with Zaheer and his family days before the nuptials. There were also claims that her brothers, Luv and Kussh Sinha, missed the wedding, but both dismissed these stories.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first collaborated on the music video for the song Blockbuster, released in September 2022. A few months later, they co-starred in the comedy-drama Double XL. Although the duo, who had been dating for seven years, never publicly confirmed their relationship, they were often pictured attending events together and shared photos with each other on social media.