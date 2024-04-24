Sonali Bendre says she almost 'packed bags and left' films before 'Humma Humma' became a hit

'The best part was I was dancing with Prabhu Deva’s brother Raju and Sundar master ji, their father was (also) on the set. Mani Ratnam sir always did huge long shots, so we did everything in one go. After we did one of the things (shots), Sundar master ji took out 100 bucks and gave it to me and said, ‘You did so well’. I was like, ‘I don't need a certificate from anybody else, I’m here’.'

Bendre said she was not even part of the main cast of Bombay, which was led by Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala, and yet 'Humma Humma' is remembered as her song.