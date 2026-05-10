<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sonam%20kapoor">Sonam Kapoor</a> and her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja have revealed the name of their second son. </p><p>The couple, who welcomed their second child on March 29, have named their baby Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a few family pictures, and while revealing the name of their son, wrote in the caption, "In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja."</p>.<p>Further explaining the meaning and relevance of the name, they wrote, "In the Vedas, Rudra (रुद्र), from the root rud, “to roar,” is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal."</p><p>"He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other," they continued.</p><p>"Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra," they concluded.</p>.Sonam Kapoor introduces her baby boy in a gorgeous first post after delivery.<p>Several celebrities including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor showered their love on the post.</p><p>Sonam's mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, also shared a few pictures from the namkaran (naming) ceremony and gave a sneak-peek into the sweet family moments.</p><p>She wrote in the caption, "Surrounded by love, prayers and endless blessings, today we celebrated our little angel’s naming ceremony. <br>Our hearts are full with joy and gratitude as we welcome a new milestone— our grandson’s beautiful name Rudralokh. A tiny soul with his powerful name— a name that will echo in our hearts forever. Thank you God for this beautiful beginning and a lifetime of love ahead. May Rudra (as we call him) always be surrounded by love, laughter and light. Lots & lots of love & blessings."</p>.<p>Sonam and Anand are also parents to a 3-year-old boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, whom they have welcomed in August 2022.</p><p>The couple has made sure to keep their boys away from the spotlight. While Sonam, time and again, shares glimpses into her family moments, she makes sure to hide her son's faces.</p><p>Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film <em>Blind. </em>The film, which was<em> </em>a remake of the 2011 Korean film, featured Sonam in the lead role of a blind police officer who was searching for a serial killer.</p>