Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja name their second son Rudralokh

The couple, who welcomed their second child on March 29, have named their son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 09:45 IST
Entertainment NewsSonam KapoorTrendingbabysonFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us