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Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome second son: Check out announcement post

Sonam who shares Vayu, 3, with businessman Anand Ahuja, was blessed with a second baby boy on March 29.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:20 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:20 IST
Bollywood newsSonam KapoorpregnancyTrendingbabyBollywood actorCelebrityTrending Now

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