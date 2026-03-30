<p>Actor <a href="https://deccanherald.com/search?q=sonam%20kapoor">Sonam Kapoor</a> and her husband Anand Ahuja are blessed with another baby boy.</p><p>Sonam who shares Vayu, 3, with Ahuja, announced the arrival of her second son in an Instagram post.</p><p>Sharing the good news, she wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026."</p><p>Sonam added, "Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu."</p>.<p>Soon after the <em>Raanjhaana</em> actress shared the news, wishes started pouring in.</p><p>Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla dropped a red heart in the comment section giving their blessing to the new parents.</p><p>Sonam's <em>Veere Di Wedding </em>co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also blessed the new parents, writing, "Congratulations Sona and Anand." </p><p>Other celebrities who also congratulated the couple were Swara Bhasker, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Vani Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and several others.</p><p>Sonam got married to Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.</p><p>Sonam had confirmed her second <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pregnancy">pregnancy</a> in November 2025. </p><p>Throughout her pregnancy, Sonam had been serving looks and flaunting her baby bump.</p>.Sonam Kapoor’s 2nd baby shower: A star-studded luxe affair