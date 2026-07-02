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Soni Razdan shares rare 4-generation family pic, calls 97-year-old mom 'OG Alpha woman'

The rare picture sees four generations in a single frame, instantly going viral on all social media platforms.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 12:44 IST
Entertainment NewsHrithik Roshanalia bhattSoni RazdanTrendingBobby DeolYash Raj FilmsSharvari WaghFilmyzilla

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