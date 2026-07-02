Soni Razdan shares rare 4-generation family pic, calls 97-year-old mom 'OG Alpha woman'

<p>While Alia Bhatt is busy travelling across India to promote her upcoming movie <em>Alpha</em>, her mother, Soni Razdan, took to social media to celebrate a completely different kind of real-world strength. She treated fans to a beautiful surprise from her personal archives.</p><p>The rare picture sees four generations in a single frame, instantly going viral on all social media platforms as Alia’s fans widely circulate the heartwarming gem.</p><p>The family photograph featured her, her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, her granddaughter Raha and the matriarch of the family, her 97-year-old mother, Gertrude Hoelzer.</p>.<p>Along with the photo, she also penned a deeply moving caption and called her mother the family’s original "OG ALPHA woman", celebrating her incredible life journey to the theme of female resilience.</p><p>"One OG ALPHA woman and four generations in one frame!" Razdan wrote. "Alia's Nani, who is all of 97 years young... on the eve of her granddaughter's release, wanted to wish her this way."</p>.<p>Acting as a big shoutout for Alia’s big movie, the post also gave Soni a chance to look back at the past. Soni used the occasion to highlight the profound struggles her mother faced and overcame during the Second World War nearly a century ago.</p><p>She concluded her emotional tribute by reminding her followers that true strength isn't just found in fictional spy movies but inside ordinary homes. </p><p>"Alpha women exist in many different ways. They're all around us. But ultimately, I think all our mothers and grandmothers are Alpha women."</p>.<p>Dropping just at the right time, the family photo has further hyped the craze for the YRF's first female-led spy film. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles and releases worldwide tomorrow, July 3, 2026.</p>