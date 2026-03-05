Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Sonu Sood announces free accommodation for those stranded in Dubai due to West Asia crisis

Sood shared a video message, offering shelter to those left without a place to stay irrespective of nationality.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 09:28 IST
Entertainment NewsDubaiSonu SoodTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us