<p>Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonu-sood">Sonu Sood</a> on Thursday announced free accommodation for travellers stranded in Dubai after flight disruptions due to the West Asia crisis.</p><p>In a post on X, the actor shared a video, offering free accommodation to those left without a place to stay irrespective of nationality.</p>.<p>Sood in a caption along with the video wrote, "War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help."</p>.<p>In the video, Sood is heard saying, "Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation." </p>.<p>Addressing Indian nationals specifically, he added in Hindi, "Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hain, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log Dubai mein phas gaye hain, please mujhe Instagram par DM kijiye." </p><p>The actor said that free accommodation would be arranged through real estate company Dugasta Properties, until travellers are able to return home.</p><p>Widespread flight cancellations took place across the Middle East since US and Israel struck Iran, which retaliated by targeting US bases in the region causing disruption to air traffic in and out of Dubai and other Gulf countries. </p><p>This isn't the first time when the 52-year-old actor has taken the humanitarian initiative. </p><p>He was also praised for his work during the coronavirus pandemic for arranging transportation for thousands of migrant workers stranded across India. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>