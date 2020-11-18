Sonu Sood to attend wedding of sister of Bihar girl he helped

Actor Sonu Sood has been making waves ever since he started playing Good Samaritan and helped the needy during the lockdown. One such girl in dire straits was Divya Sahay of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, who was to be operated upon at AIIMS, New Delhi, but was not getting a due appointment.

Divya’s sister Neha tagged Sonu on September 1 and tweeted with a request to get an appointment in AIIMS for Divya’s operation. Four days later, Sonu replied to Neha that all arrangements for Divya’s operation had been done at AIIMS, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). The actor bore the expenses of Divya’s medical treatment.

The entire Sahay family in Bhojpur was indebted to the Mumbai-based actor.

Now, Divya’s sister Neha is getting married to a probationary officer (PO). Neha has invited Sonu Sood too. “Sorry Sir, In the excitement, I forgot to write your name on the wedding card....I will be the luckiest girl if you attend my wedding,” tweeted Neha in Hindi.

“Chalo Bihar ki shaadi dekhte hain (Let's watch a wedding in Bihar),” replied Sonu through a tweet in Hindi, giving his consent to attend the wedding.

Neha is on cloud nine. Her wedding with Vaibhav, a PO with Bank of Baroda and posted at Chandigarh, is slated for December 11.

“No one from my family has ever met Sonu Sood Sir, although he helped us immensely during my sister’s surgery. He is like a God to us. We are grateful that he has accepted our invitation to attend my wedding. ‘Ab mulaquat hogi’ (Will now meet him),” said the prospective bride, before signing off.