Sorry, Shaktimaan! Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina months after 'Latent' row but the internet isn't amused

<p>After indulging in an intense war of words earlier this year, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mukesh-khanna">Mukesh Khanna </a>has done an unexpected collaboration with Samay Raina.</p><p>The two appeared together in a new advertisement. </p><p>However, their collaboration took many by surprise as some hailed it, while others criticised Mukesh for working with Samay after calling him a "dog's tail" and remarking that "he should be paraded on a donkey" in April this year.</p><p>Mukesh had also accused Samay of insulting Shaktimaan in his comeback comedy special <em>Still Alive</em>.</p><p>After the whole controversy, the two sharing the screen space has left many shocked.</p>.<p>On June 21, Samay shared a video of the advertisement promoting Ai+ Smartphone, featuring him and Mukesh, on his Instagram.</p><p>In the video, Samay is seen talking to someone over the phone.</p><p>He is heard saying, "Thanks, yaar. The show is returning now. As they say, darkness doesn't prevail for long." Just then, Shaktimaan arrives in his signature style. After seeing him, Samay asks, "What are you doing on my rooftop, sir?" Mukesh replies, "Teri tedhi dum seedhi karne aaya hoon, Samay Raina."</p>.Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina for doing 'Shaktimaan ka apmaan' in his comedy special 'Still Alive'.<p>The unexpected collab has left Samay's fans in splits.</p><p>A fan commented on the video, "Hahaha collab no one imagined."</p><p>Another said, "Totally Unexpected Collab Before GTA 6."</p><p>A third declared, "This is Legendary."</p><p>While a fourth implied that Mukesh has worked with Samay for money and commented, "Shaktimaan bhi bik gya."</p><p>Impressed by Samay's antics, another wrote, "Bro always changes his enemies into MONEY MAKING MACHINES."</p><p>A sixth commented, "Downfall kesa bhi ho comeback ho to samay jesa ho."</p>.Viral Pics | Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations begin; Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun attend the festivities.<p>Earlier, Samay had taken a swipe at Mukesh Khanna and his fan-favourite character Shaktimaan in his comeback comedy special. A day later, Mukesh had publicly spewed hate on Samay and shared a long, strong-worded post for Samay.</p><p>Since then, it is seemingly the first time that the two have collaborated and have addressed the controversy in a light-hearted advertisement.</p>