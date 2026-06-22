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Sorry, Shaktimaan! Mukesh Khanna teams up with Samay Raina months after 'Latent' row but the internet isn't amused

After indulging in an intense war of words earlier this year, Mukesh Khanna has done an unexpected collaboration with Samay Raina. The two appeared together in a new advertisement.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:42 IST
Entertainment Newsmukesh khannaControversyTrendingFilmyzilla

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