Soumitra Chatterjee: A legacy entwined with Uttam Kumar

'Soumitra Chatterjee or Uttam Kumar?'

Somewhere in Bengal, a Bengali is asked to declare his identity and prove the 'Bengaliness' of the soul.

This is one of the few litmus tests that a Bengali faces in his or her lifetime. Maybe, one can argue that it is at par with the 'East Bengal or Mohun Bagan' and 'Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak' dilemmas, choices that have shaped the conscience and culture of an entire race.

As the news of Soumitra Chatterjee's death broke, people dived deep into the pools of nostalgia and began to unearth their fondest memories of the actor. Soumitra, for almost six decades, shaped the filmography of Bengal and most importantly acted as a balm for an ethnic group suffering from existential angst after the loss of its glory days. And while portraying the Bengali ethos on the silver screen, he was up against arguably the greatest superstar the Bengali film industry has ever seen: Uttam Kumar.

Uttar Kumar was the suave charismatic hero. Uttam Kumar was the dream of many women, and aspiration of scores of men. He was what the people of post-partition Bengal wanted to be: Sophisticated, elite with a disarmingly beautiful aura and a plethora of luxury. From portraying the role of a son belonging to a rich family, to the lover with an enchanting smile, from a struggling singer to a driver in pursuit of his ladylove, Kumar changed his characters like a chameleon, like a wizard who is always present with a new trick to woo the audience.

He acted as an escape route for the Bengalis, who lived their cherished life with the actor. The 'Mahanayak' ruled the celluloid, dictated the discourse of Tollywood (as Bengal's film industry is popularly known) and became the sun among the galaxy of stars: Brighter, warmer, and most loved.

It was the year 1959. A young bearded man tore the pages that contained his poetry and flung them in the air. He has just lost his wife, his son is living in his maternal home. He is wandering among the forests and the hills to understand the true meaning of life.

And finally, when he realises the essence of happiness, he decides to bring back his son. The child's initial sense of apprehension after seeing his father makes way for delight to conclude the film on a happy note. As the audience watched the dramatic tale of Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar' unfold on the silver screen, they fell in love with the bearded actor. Soumitra Chatterjee had arrived, and suddenly, the aura of Uttam Kumar was flickering.

Soumitra was nothing like Uttam Kumar. He did not have the charisma of the latter. He was more of an intellectual, a cerebrally polished but unkempt youth who dreams about the arts and their artists.

He never became Kumar's ‘son of a rich businessman' or the hero who personifies romance. Instead, Soumitra became the embodiment of an educated generation struggling to earn a living in a chaotic society. A society ravaged by joblessness, poverty and over-population, a land where the natives and the refugee migrants are struggling to carve out a home for themselves.

Soumitra represented the “thinking man”, a class that embraces the western ideas without forsaking the Indian values, a community that is aware of the revolutionary artistic works taking place in faraway countries, and struggles to produce a hybrid of Occidentalism and Orientalism. As a result, the intellectuals began to love Soumitra since his inception in Bengali cinema, as they would do for the next six decades.

Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee clashed on the silver screen, and both had their moments of glory. Notably, in Jhinder Bondi (1961) directed by Tapan Sinha, Soumitra played the role of Mayurvahan, an antagonist against Uttam Kumar's Shankar Singh and later Gauri Shankar Roy. That Soumitra would essay a negative role, a domain out his comfort zone, was met with apprehension.

But he came out with flying colours and even, one might argue, outshone Kumar at times. The film till date remains one of the brightest examples of their duel. Among the other films that they acted in, Stree (1972) directed by Salil Dutta, remains another standout example of the magic that their clash produced.

Here, Uttam Kumar plays the role of an anti-hero as opposed to Soumitra's character of a simple man from the village. And, in revenge of their earlier bout, Uttam Kumar gained the upper hand in the acting department by quite some distance. It must be mentioned here that in 1979, they both acted in Dilip Roy's Devdas. Soumitra's depiction of the titular role faded in comparison with Kumar's cameo role of Chunilal in the film.

Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee defined two different narratives in the history of Bengali films. They differed in style, approach, mannerism and even dialogue delivery. They diverged in the kind of classes they represented, they vied with each other for the affection of masses, for the throne of the supreme star. But beyond all the disagreements and disputes, they have one thing in common: Both have left a rich legacy for the cinematic audience to cherish, for the Bengalis to be proud of, and for the future generations to marvel at. In the end, it is only the binary of the two behemoths that has made the Tollywood industry a whole.

Rest in peace, Soumitra Chatterjee (1935-2020).