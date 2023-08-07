Home
Homeentertainment

Spandana Vijay Raghavendra passes away: A look back at some moments with family

Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while holidaying in Bangkok with her family. Her untimely demise has sent shockwaves in the film fraternity and has left fans heartbroken. She was a loving daughter, wife and doting mother. Scroll through some endearing pictures of Spandana with her family.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 08:57 IST

Instagram/@raagu.vijay

Spandana got married to actor Vijay Raghavendra on August 26, 2007.

Instagram/@raagu.vijay

They have a son named Shourya.

Instagram/@raagu.vijay

Hailing from Bengaluru, Spandana is the daughter of noted police officer BK Shivaram.

Instagram/@raagu.vijay

Spandana has tried her hand at acting and essayed a guest role in the film 'Apoorva' (2016).

Instagram/@raagu.vijay

Spandana's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the film industry and among her loved ones.

Instagram/@raagu.vijay

An adorable picture of Spandana with her husband Vijay and son Shourya. 

(Published 07 August 2023, 08:57 IST)

