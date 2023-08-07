Spandana Vijay Raghavendra passes away: A look back at some moments with family

Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while holidaying in Bangkok with her family. Her untimely demise has sent shockwaves in the film fraternity and has left fans heartbroken. She was a loving daughter, wife and doting mother. Scroll through some endearing pictures of Spandana with her family.