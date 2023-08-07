Spandana Vijay Raghavendra passes away: A look back at some moments with family

Instagram/@raagu.vijay
Spandana got married to actor Vijay Raghavendra on August 26, 2007.
They have a son named Shourya.
Hailing from Bengaluru, Spandana is the daughter of noted police officer BK Shivaram.
Spandana has tried her hand at acting and essayed a guest role in the film 'Apoorva' (2016).
Spandana's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the film industry and among her loved ones.
An adorable picture of Spandana with her husband Vijay and son Shourya.