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Special birthday gift for CM Vijay? KVN Productions eyes June 18 release for Thalapathy’s 'Jana Nayagan'

It’s a "double-treat" year where his fan clubs are celebrating his farewell to cinema along with his smashing entry into politics.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 08:30 IST
Entertainment NewsThalapathy VijayTrendingBobby Deolh vinothkvn productions

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