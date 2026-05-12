<p>Fans of <em>Jana Nayagan</em> can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film are eyeing a June 18 release in the theaters, perfectly timed to kick off the celebrations just days before Vijay’s 52nd birthday.</p><p><em>DH</em> has learnt that KVN Productions' decision to bring Thalapathy Vijay’s final film to theaters on June 18 is to turn the week into a double celebration. </p><p>While 'Thalapathy' fans are already over the moon following Vijay’s historic sweep in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and his swearing-in as chief minister, this release is the perfect "return gift" for the state’s youngest leader.</p>.Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release this month? Here's what producer Venkat Narayana said.<p>Meanwhile, fans are pulling out all the stops and are prepping up for statewide charity events and functions to celebrate Vijay as both a cinema icon and Tamil Nadu's youngest chief minister. It’s a "double-treat" year where his fan clubs are celebrating his farewell to cinema along with his smashing entry into politics.</p><p>Though originally slated for a Pongal 2026 debut, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> faced several hurdles on its road to release. </p><p>From navigating strict CBFC hurdles and complex legal battles to the frenzy of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, the film hit every roadblock imaginable. Now, with the dust finally settled and "all clearances" in hand, it’s all scheduled for a smooth June release.</p>.‘Jana Nayagan’ leak row: Sources deny CBFC involvement, calls reports 'baseless and misleading'.<p>Producer Venkat K Narayana, who was one of the special guests at C. Joseph Vijay’s historic swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, hinted that the long wait for <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is almost over. Following the ceremony, he spoke to the media and said that the team is working at top speed to bring the movie to the big screen as soon as possible.</p><p>Meanwhile, the makers are going all out to ensure <em>Jana Nayagan</em> feels as current as today’s scenario. The <em>Jana Nayagan</em> makers are making the necessary changes to give the film a fresh edge for its June release, including a brand-new, high-voltage title card. </p>.The hero’s journey: How Vijay became Tamil Nadu’s Jana Nayagan.<p>A source close to the development said, "Theaters are expected to turn into stadiums this time. As instead of the traditional 'Thalapathy', the updated title card will read: '<strong>Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in </strong><em><strong>Jana Nayagan</strong></em>.' This revelation has further fuelled the frenzy for <em>Jana Nayagan,</em> and Thalapathy Vijay fans have been supercharged and are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.</p><p>Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film is reportedly eyeing a massive June 18 release. The story mirrors Vijay’s real-life transition, following a reluctant common man who rises to become the "People’s Hero" to take down systemic corruption.</p>.<p>The film boasts an elite supporting cast, with Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles and Bobby Deol playing a significant character. This star-studded lineup includes veterans like Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.</p>