‘Special Ops’ actress Pakkhi Guptaa on celebrating her birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown: I watched movies the whole day

Upcoming actress Pakkhi Guptaa, who was last seen in the Hotstar offering Special Ops, recently celebrated her birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown and this grabbed a fair deal of attention. Speaking exclusively to DH, she opens up about the ‘different’ experience and her future plans.

(Edited excerpts)

How was the experience of celebrating your birthday amid the lockdown?

It was quite a different and unforgettable experience. I usually spend the day with my friends but this time I got to spend it with my family. I watched movies the whole day with my parents and made good use of our home theatre.

Did you enjoy working with Neeraj Pandey on Special Ops?

I could never have imagined that my second web series would be with Neeraj sir. The set was quite comfortable and he was quite patient while dealing with me. There was a scene where I had to cry and this proved to be a difficult experience. However, his support helped me do it.

How different an experience was Special Ops when compared to Selection Day?

Special Ops was a different experience when compared to Selection Day as I was babied on the sets. The sets of Selection Day had a different vibe as the co-stars were of my age group. We had a great time and chilled out. In fact, once we even hung around after the shoot and waited for our food (ordered from outside) to arrive.

What encouraged to take up acting?

I have always loved the art and been interested in acting. I played the role of a dadi in a school play, which made me feel empowered and indirectly furthered my interest in the craft.

Why did you choose to enter the entertainment industry through the digital medium?

I just want to be a part of good stories (and make an impact). In the digital medium there is a lot of (focus on) content and this helps one reach a new audience.

What are your future plans?

I feel the happiest when I am on the sets. I just want to keep on doing good work as it makes me feel happy. I also want to have my makeup line somewhere down the line.