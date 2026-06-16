'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Tom Holland and Zendaya kick off promotional tour in Madrid

<p>The countdown to the next Spider-Man movie has begun! <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tom-holland">Tom Holland</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zendaya">Zendaya</a> officially kicked off the press tour for <em>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</em> in Madrid. </p><p>The celebrated pair, who are reuniting for their fourth time in the franchise, made a stylish appearance for the first promotional event of the highly anticipated superhero sequel.</p><p>The duo absolutely crushed the style game, turning heads in matching black outfits. Tom paired a sharp black suit with a pop-of-colour red shirt under his jacket, while Zendaya served effortless elegance in a stunning all-black look.</p>.Tom Holland wraps shooting for upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' .<p>Visuals from the event are going viral on social media with fans obsessed with their coordinated fashion.</p>.<p>It’s a completely fresh start for Peter Parker, but the stakes have never been higher. Navigating life as a full-time vigilante in a world that completely forgot his existence, while watching his former friends move forward without him, ignites a dark shift within Peter that he might not be able to contain.</p>.'Spider- Man 4' featuring Tom Holland is titled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.<p>Yet, this dangerous transformation could be his only weapon against a terrifying new threat terrorizing the city: an invisible adversary with immense power. The world might have lost its memory of Peter Parker, but his devotion to protecting them remains unchanged.</p>.<p>Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, <em>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</em> features Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, leading an ensemble cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.</p>.'I have my own little boundaries': Zendaya on why she will not confirm Tom Holland marriage rumours .<p>Sony Pictures Entertainment India is scheduled to debut the highly anticipated film in theaters on July 30, 2026. </p><p>The superhero blockbuster will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. <em>Spider-Man: Brand New Day </em>will screen across all premium formats in both 2D and 3D.</p>