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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Tom Holland and Zendaya kick off promotional tour in Madrid

The celebrated pair, who are reuniting for their fourth time in the franchise, made a stylish appearance for the first promotional event of the highly anticipated superhero sequel.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 08:08 IST
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Tom Holland and Zendaya pose for the cameras during Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo tour in Madrid

Tom Holland and Zendaya pose for the cameras during Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo tour in Madrid

Credit Sony Pictures

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Published 16 June 2026, 08:08 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodTom HollandZendayaTrendingSpidermanHollywood NewsFilmyzilla

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