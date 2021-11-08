'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release in India on Dec 17

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release in India on December 17

The poster of the film was unveiled on Monday

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 08 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 11:12 ist
The poster shares a glimpse of William Dafoe's Green Goblin in the background. Credit: IANS

Actor Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is all set to hit the Indian big screen on December 17.

The film will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Holland's version of Peter Parker made its debut in 'Captain America: Civil War' and went on to feature in two solo movies and two 'Avengers' films.

The poster of the film was unveiled on Monday. It shares a glimpse of William Dafoe's Green Goblin in the background. Meanwhile, Dr. Otto Octavius also known as Doc Ock's mechanical arms, Electro's lighting, and sand from Sandman can also be seen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing 'Spiderman: No Way Home' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel
Marvel Studios
Entertainment
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 