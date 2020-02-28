Spy thriller with ensemble cast

It’s been an exciting time for OTT platforms these past few months. The latest to join the big-production bandwagon is Hotstar Specials ‘Special Ops’, directed by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Shivam Nair. The trailer for the series launched on February 25.

‘Special Ops’ has an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Sajjad Delafrooze, Sana Khan, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Gautami Kapoor and Muzammil Ibrahim. Spanning eight episodes, ‘Special Ops’ is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that the country faced over 19 years. It includes incidents from the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament, 26/11 and the many Kashmir terror attacks. It was shot across Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India.

Showtime caught up with the stars at the trailer launch in Mumbai.

Neeraj Pandey, Director and Writer

“With a group of three other writers, including me, we took about four to six months to finish the script. Shivam, my co-director, was always there to give me his feedback. The technical team were also constantly in the loop. As a director, it was my job to draw a fine line between fiction and reality with the incidents we’ve used.”

Kay Kay Menon

“I’m playing a RAW officer named Himmat Singh who has a theory in his head which people think is just one of those fantasies. Nobody believes him. After 19 years, he tries to prove that theory with the help of some young agents. I enjoyed every bit of the role and working with the young cast. They are very focused and enthusiastic; very dedicated to their jobs.”

Divya Dutta

“I can’t say too much about my role, it’s a secret till the show is out. But let me tell you this much ­— it’s a hard-hitting one. My character is a woman who has been a refuge. She’s had a very tough past and yet she’s vulnerable. And since it’s a spy thriller, you’ll have to watch every episode to unveil each layer.”

Karan Tacker

“I play a RAW agent in ‘Special Ops’. I overcame a lot of fears in this action series. There is a scene where I have to jump off the high ground and I have vertigo. It was scary but it was incredible. I’m a huge fan of the Mission Impossible series, so to be able to be a character like that was a dream come true.”

Gautami Kapoor

“The writing is crisp that within a blink of an eye, so much has already happened. Though I don’t have any action scenes (and I play Kay Kay’s wife), I deal with the tantrums of a teenage daughter. It was quite realistic for me since I have two of my own at home. The cast were incredible to work with. It’s a special one since I’m working again after a few years and it’s my first web series.”

Vinay Pathak

“My character in the series is a cop. Whether I play the good guy or the bad guy… you’ll have to wait for its release to find out. But it’s a great production. The story is based on true events and it’s been said with such panache, flamboyance and great intelligence. The web series space gives it the freedom to play with the story and timing, giving it a chance to shine through.”

Meher Vij

“My motivation to join this seasons was that it’s an action series. When I was told that I will be performing these stunts, I was very excited. The training for it was tough but it was worth it. I had a lot of bruises during the entire process but it was absolutely exhilarating. I’m glad people can see me playing roles other than of a mother (after my roles in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Secret Superstar’).”